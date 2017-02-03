Nvidia's new Quadro GP100 GPU brings ...

Nvidia's new Quadro GP100 GPU brings NVLink to Windows computers

Nvidia's Quadro GP100 shares many features with the company's most advanced Tesla P100 GPU, but it also brings the superfast NVLink to Windows PCs and workstations. The Quadro GP100 isn't targeted at gaming -- it's aimed more at virtual reality content creation, simulation, and engineering applications.

