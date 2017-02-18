NSC Official Fired After Reportedly C...

NSC Official Fired After Reportedly Criticizing Trump, Aides

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Craig Deare, recently appointed the U.S. National Security Council's senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs, was removed from the agency days after criticizing President Donald Trump and senior White House officials during a private event, said a person familiar with the decision. Deare had been selected for the role by Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump's national security adviser on Feb. 13 after the president and vice president lost confidence in his credibility because he misled them about a conversation with a Russian envoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 49 min nanoanomaly 12,744
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr IB DaMann 57,713
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 2 hr Hedonist Heretic 11,912
Smoant Knight V2 Kit,2017 Hot Pocket Vape Setup ! 8 hr Anonymous 1
Old Gold Mines 22 hr Pessimistic1 1
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Fri Samuels Furnace Man 9
Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15) Fri Joshiadee 5
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,991,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC