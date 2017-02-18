NSC Official Fired After Reportedly Criticizing Trump, Aides
Craig Deare, recently appointed the U.S. National Security Council's senior director for Western Hemisphere Affairs, was removed from the agency days after criticizing President Donald Trump and senior White House officials during a private event, said a person familiar with the decision. Deare had been selected for the role by Michael Flynn, who resigned as Trump's national security adviser on Feb. 13 after the president and vice president lost confidence in his credibility because he misled them about a conversation with a Russian envoy.
