Newly discovered network of planets c...

Newly discovered network of planets could harbor water and life, scientists say

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Evening Sun

Seven Earth-size worlds, each potentially capable of hosting liquid water and therefore life, found in orbit around a star some 40 light-years away. Newly discovered network of planets could harbor water and life, scientists say Seven Earth-size worlds, each potentially capable of hosting liquid water and therefore life, found in orbit around a star some 40 light-years away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Joe Momma 58,084
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 min positronium 12,839
Smoant Charon 218W TC Box Mod 18 hr perty 1
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market 20 hr Real World 7
Lost Vape Esquare DNA60 TC Mod Tue perty 1
How to wipe iphone clean? Tue Seabag 2
Huawei Mate 9 with Leica Dual Camera - 64GB Unl... Tue allisonhu 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC