Nevada lawmaker seeks precautionary b...

Nevada lawmaker seeks precautionary ban on human microchips

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Computer chips used to track goods, find lost pets and make no-swipe credit card purchases could not be implanted in humans without consent under a bill Nevada state lawmakers weighed on Monday. Lawmakers on a judicial panel considered whether Nevada should join at least four other states in banning mandatory identification markers in people as a precaution to keep the emerging technology from creeping into workplaces, prisons or hospitals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 min The Northener 56,815
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 19 min Eagle 12 11,857
News T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its... 5 hr Hate Apple 1
News Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly? 5 hr Hate Apple 1
News Didn't mean to delete that? Here's how to recov... 10 hr Arlene2016 2
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 13 hr positronium 12,577
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... Mon Christsharian Law 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC