Nevada lawmaker seeks precautionary ban on human microchips
Computer chips used to track goods, find lost pets and make no-swipe credit card purchases could not be implanted in humans without consent under a bill Nevada state lawmakers weighed on Monday. Lawmakers on a judicial panel considered whether Nevada should join at least four other states in banning mandatory identification markers in people as a precaution to keep the emerging technology from creeping into workplaces, prisons or hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|The Northener
|56,815
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|19 min
|Eagle 12
|11,857
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|5 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Will the iPhone 8 charge wirelessly?
|5 hr
|Hate Apple
|1
|Didn't mean to delete that? Here's how to recov...
|10 hr
|Arlene2016
|2
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 hr
|positronium
|12,577
|These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ...
|Mon
|Christsharian Law
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC