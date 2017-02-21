NASA discovers 3 planets that could s...

NASA discovers 3 planets that could support life

Read more: KSWO

NASA and the University of Liege in Belgium have discovered seven, new Earth-sized planets orbiting Trappist-1, a nearby star that is cooler and smaller than the Sun. Trappist-1e is the closest habitable planet to Trappist-1, followed by Trappist-1f, and Trappist-1g.

