NASA discovers 3 planets that could support life
NASA and the University of Liege in Belgium have discovered seven, new Earth-sized planets orbiting Trappist-1, a nearby star that is cooler and smaller than the Sun. Trappist-1e is the closest habitable planet to Trappist-1, followed by Trappist-1f, and Trappist-1g.
