NAACP Image Awards: 'Hidden Figures,' Henson, Beyonc

Taraji P. Henson took home two NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, one of which was for her role in "Hidden Figures," which was named the best movie. Henson won for her vivacious role as Cookie on TV's "Empire" and as Katherine G. Johnson in "Hidden Figures."

