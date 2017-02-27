Musk: SpaceX to shuttle tourists arou...

Musk: SpaceX to shuttle tourists around the moon in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The two individuals, who made significant deposits ahead of the trip, will undergo health and fitness tests before launching off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, the iconic home base for the Apollo and space shuttle programs. "Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration," a SpaceX press release reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 1 hr Truth hurts 61
Yoko Vape Buster DNA250 TC Box Mod 2 hr perty 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Dogen 58,722
Eleaf iJust S Starter Kit (New Colors) | 5 new ... 2 hr newssnowss 1
Geekvape Peerless RDA 24mm Atomizer Released 10 hr allisonhu 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 11 hr SoE 12,989
OBS V Sub Ohm Tank $26.9 Mon perty 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,405 • Total comments across all topics: 279,202,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC