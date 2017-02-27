Musk: SpaceX to shuttle tourists around the moon in 2018
The two individuals, who made significant deposits ahead of the trip, will undergo health and fitness tests before launching off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, the iconic home base for the Apollo and space shuttle programs. "Like the Apollo astronauts before them, these individuals will travel into space carrying the hopes and dreams of all humankind, driven by the universal human spirit of exploration," a SpaceX press release reads.
Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
