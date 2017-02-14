Microsoft shelves all February security updates
Microsoft today took the unprecedented step of postponing an entire month's slate of security updates for Windows and its other products just hours before the patches were to begin rolling out to customers. "We discovered a last-minute issue that could impact some customers and was not resolved in time for our planned updates today," Microsoft said in a post to the MSRC blog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|MIDutch
|57,148
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|27 min
|positronium
|12,601
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|1 hr
|BPT
|5
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|ChristineM
|11,872
|Come on! AVE40 Vape Games Show EP5 Released!
|14 hr
|perty
|1
|Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0...
|14 hr
|McFOOO
|11
|T-Mobile is fixing the two biggest flaws in its...
|Tue
|Hate Apple
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC