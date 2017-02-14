Microsoft shelves all February securi...

Microsoft shelves all February security updates

Read more: Network World

Microsoft today took the unprecedented step of postponing an entire month's slate of security updates for Windows and its other products just hours before the patches were to begin rolling out to customers. "We discovered a last-minute issue that could impact some customers and was not resolved in time for our planned updates today," Microsoft said in a post to the MSRC blog.

