Meet the woman who broke barriers as a a hidden figurea at the US Navy
The Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures celebrates the true story of three African-American women who helped propel the U.S. space program to new heights. While Mary Jackson, Dorothy Vaughan and Katherine Johnson were breaking barriers at NASA, another hidden figure, Raye Montague, was making history at the U.S. Navy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Joe Momma
|57,910
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,785
|Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-...
|6 hr
|Trump is the man
|2
|IJOY CIGPET ECO12 6.5mL Sub ohm Tank is Launchi...
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|New Eleaf iStick QC 200W TC Kit with MELO 300
|21 hr
|perty
|1
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|Sun
|Eagle 12
|11,913
|Smoant Knight V2 Kit,2017 Hot Pocket Vape Setup !
|Sun
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC