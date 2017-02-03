Meet another 'Hidden Figure,' whose l...

Meet another 'Hidden Figure,' whose love of geometry took her to NASA

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Christine Darden with Katherine Johnson at the Hampton History Museum in August 2016. Johnson was depicted in the Oscar-nominated movie "Hidden Figures;" she and Darden are both in the book which was the source for the movie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 56 min Richardfs 54,320
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr thetruth 11,573
News Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12) 10 hr Hema Refai 255
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 11 hr SoE 5
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 11 hr SoE 12,386
News Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15) 12 hr Nobladogna 25
News Linux Sucks (May '14) 14 hr crisps 5
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,540,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC