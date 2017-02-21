MacDonald, Dettwiler CEO: Head office...

MacDonald, Dettwiler CEO: Head office may move from Vancouver to U.S. by 2019

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Canada's leader in space technology, MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd., may end up moving its head office to the United States within two years, but that's only one possible outcome of its proposed takeover of Colorado-based DigitalGlobe. The Vancouver-based company has made a firm commitment that DigitalGlobe's ultimate parent will be a U.S. company by the end of 2019 - although there's been no decision yet about how that will be done, MDA CEO Howard Lance said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 min VetnorsGate 12,935
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 39 min one way or another 58,506
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 6 hr emerald 709
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... 22 hr About time 126
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Fri Win Big 10
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... Fri Pessimistic1 7
News Man charged with child porn again Fri Dr Pendyke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,241 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC