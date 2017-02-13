Knox middle school students' experiment bound for space
Students from three Knoxville middle schools are traveling to Florida to see experiments launch with a mission to the International Space Station. The winning experiment in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program is from a group of students from Bearden Middle School, who proposed testing the effectiveness of antibiotics on pink eye in space.
