Knox middle school students' experime...

Knox middle school students' experiment bound for space

13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Students from three Knoxville middle schools are traveling to Florida to see experiments launch with a mission to the International Space Station. The winning experiment in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program is from a group of students from Bearden Middle School, who proposed testing the effectiveness of antibiotics on pink eye in space.

