JCPenney closing 140 stores, cutting 6,000 jobs a glimpse of the new normal

In an effort to streamline its operations, increase profitability and better compete with online retailers, J.C. Penney announced Friday that it plans to close 130 to 140 underperforming stores and sell two distribution centers over the next few months including one in Buena Park and another in Lakeland, Fla. A list of stores that are targeted for closure is expected to be announced next month.

