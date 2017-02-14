IT Find It Hard To Keep the Cloud Safe
A lack of appropriate IT security skills is hindering the expansion of cloud deployments, according to a new report released today by Intel Security at the annual RSA Security Conference in San Francisco. Forty-nine percent of the more than 2,000 organizations surveyed said that a lack of cybersecurity skills has slowed the adoption or usage of cloud services.
