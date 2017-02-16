Isro creates world record as it launches 104 satellites in one shot
Indian Space Research Organisation's workhorse PSLV carried a record 104 satellites in a single mission from the space centre at Sriharikota Andhra Pradesh. Stay with TOI for latest news and updates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 min
|SoE
|12,629
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|7 min
|Into The Night
|57,398
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Bob of Quantum-Faith
|11,886
|Can journalists debunk Trump's lies without amp...
|3 hr
|Nice Reveal
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Uram Shonna
|706
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|7 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|7
|Best speakers for living room?
|8 hr
|fdelaney
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC