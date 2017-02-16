Israeli soldiers hit in cyberespionag...

Israeli soldiers hit in cyberespionage campaign using Android malware

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

More than 100 members of the Israel Defense Forces , the majority of them stationed around the Gaza strip, fell victim to a cyberespionage attack that used malicious Android applications to steal information from their mobile devices. The attack campaign started in July and continues to date, according to researchers from antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab, who cooperated in the investigation with the IDF Information Security Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr Mike WA4D 11,894
Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15) 2 hr Joshiadee 5
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Brian_G 57,466
IJOY SOLO V2 PRO 200W TC Box MOD 2 hr perty 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr SoE 12,645
News Statue of city inventor may be moved 8 hr Wright Brothers 8
IJOY ELF Sub ohm Tank (2ml TPD compliant) is La... 8 hr Anonymous 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,936,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC