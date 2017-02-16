Israeli soldiers hit in cyberespionage campaign using Android malware
More than 100 members of the Israel Defense Forces , the majority of them stationed around the Gaza strip, fell victim to a cyberespionage attack that used malicious Android applications to steal information from their mobile devices. The attack campaign started in July and continues to date, according to researchers from antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab, who cooperated in the investigation with the IDF Information Security Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|Mike WA4D
|11,894
|Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|Joshiadee
|5
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|57,466
|IJOY SOLO V2 PRO 200W TC Box MOD
|2 hr
|perty
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|SoE
|12,645
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|8 hr
|Wright Brothers
|8
|IJOY ELF Sub ohm Tank (2ml TPD compliant) is La...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC