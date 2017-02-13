'Is it really too much to ask?' Wife ...

'Is it really too much to ask?' Wife cut off from husband by lack of phone signal in hospital

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Stalbans Review

A woman with a serious skin infection in her leg has struggled to deal with the "glaring" lack of mobile phone signal at a major hospital. Victoria Astley, of Field Way in Rickmansworth, has been to accident and emergency in Watford General Hospital several times over the past year to deal with two bouts of cellulitis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 min positronium 12,577
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 18 min Dogen 56,663
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 3 hr timothew 11,829
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... 11 hr Christsharian Law 1
GeekVape Medusa RDTA With Inner Structure Relea... 11 hr Anonymous 1
How to Import Outlook Contacts to Samsung Gala... (Aug '16) 19 hr Tjkkelt 2
News Didn't mean to delete that? Here's how to recov... 20 hr LeedsWood 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,835,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC