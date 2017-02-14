Internet Solutions and Accuris Networks Introduce Pan-African Wi-Fi Network
Internet Solutions' various independent Wi-Fi networks in the region are now consolidated using the Accuris Wi-Fi Server, enabling a carrier-grade, homogenous network accessible anywhere with single sign-on. This creates a pan-African Wi-Fi fabric for 'Internet of Things' applications demanding a consistent, low-cost, IP access network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|11 min
|thetruth
|57,261
|New Eleaf iCare Serise Starter Kits
|2 hr
|perty
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|4 hr
|SoE
|12,618
|Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0...
|5 hr
|Dennis Fooguson
|18
|IJOY SOLO V2 PRO 200W MOD Released
|6 hr
|allisonhu
|1
|Smok Stick V8 Baby Kit 1st Look
|6 hr
|allisonhu
|1
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|8 hr
|It aint necessari...
|11,872
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC