Internet Solutions and Accuris Networ...

Internet Solutions and Accuris Networks Introduce Pan-African Wi-Fi Network

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Internet Solutions' various independent Wi-Fi networks in the region are now consolidated using the Accuris Wi-Fi Server, enabling a carrier-grade, homogenous network accessible anywhere with single sign-on. This creates a pan-African Wi-Fi fabric for 'Internet of Things' applications demanding a consistent, low-cost, IP access network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 11 min thetruth 57,261
New Eleaf iCare Serise Starter Kits 2 hr perty 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr SoE 12,618
News Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0... 5 hr Dennis Fooguson 18
IJOY SOLO V2 PRO 200W MOD Released 6 hr allisonhu 1
Smok Stick V8 Baby Kit 1st Look 6 hr allisonhu 1
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 8 hr It aint necessari... 11,872
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,274 • Total comments across all topics: 278,905,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC