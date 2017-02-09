Intel works on next-generation Optane...

Intel works on next-generation Optane SSD, memory technologies

11 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Those were words from Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich when updating investors on the company's Optane technology, which the chipmaker believes could ultimately replace SSDs and DRAM in PCs and servers. Intel is now shipping the first-generation Optane but is also working on next-generation technologies as looks to increase density in this new class of storage and memory.

