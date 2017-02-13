Intel now supports Vulkan on Windows ...

Intel now supports Vulkan on Windows 10 PCs

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: PC World

Intel is bringing more options to improve gaming and virtual reality experiences on Windows PCs with official support for Vulkan APIs . Vulkan is similar to DirectX 12 and can be used for many applications, but it is most relevant to visual applications like games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 32 min Brian_G 56,776
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 3 hr Emad 11,854
News Didn't mean to delete that? Here's how to recov... 3 hr Arlene2016 2
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 6 hr positronium 12,577
News These Female Hackers Want To Make It Safer For ... 18 hr Christsharian Law 1
GeekVape Medusa RDTA With Inner Structure Relea... 18 hr Anonymous 1
How to Import Outlook Contacts to Samsung Gala... (Aug '16) Sun Tjkkelt 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC