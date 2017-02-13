Intel now supports Vulkan on Windows 10 PCs
Intel is bringing more options to improve gaming and virtual reality experiences on Windows PCs with official support for Vulkan APIs . Vulkan is similar to DirectX 12 and can be used for many applications, but it is most relevant to visual applications like games.
