Intel Corporation Struggles to Rein I...

Intel Corporation Struggles to Rein In Spending as R&D Approaches $13 Billion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

It was designed to reduce the company's annual operating expense run rate by $1.4 billion by mid-2017. It would seem, however, that the company's spending on both research and development and marketing, general, and administrative costs continues unabated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 2 min Richardfs 11,612
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 8 min one way or another 54,775
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr SoE 12,403
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) 17 hr Metal Phart 2
Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15) Sat everythinggoingwell 5
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Sat jadooxtv 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC