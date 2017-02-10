'Indian techies welcome in Canada aft...

'Indian techies welcome in Canada after Trump ban'

"This provides a great opportunity for the best talent from India to come, live and work in Canada," said Shafin Diamond Tejani, the CEO of Fantasy 360, a Vancouver-based global leader in creating immersive experiences and games using Virtual Reality , Augmented Reality and Mixed Reality . "We are already getting inquiries from Indian techies, both in India and in the United States, about relocating to Vancouver," said Tejani, whose family is originally from Gujarat.

