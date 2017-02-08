How to block robocalls to your cell phone
Automated telemarketing calls, or robocalls, to cell phones, have become one of the biggest consumer complaints to the FTC this new year, but there are now more ways than ever to fight back. The shady marketers making those credit card and "free vacation" calls are no longer targeting just land lines, but private cell phones, since so many people have dumped their land line.
