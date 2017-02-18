Hologram Barbie is Mattel's newest toy
Toy maker Mattel's latest invention is a digitally rendered interactive Barbie - called the Hello Barbie Hologram - and it's hitting stores in late fall this year. The toy will be priced at under $300, the company says.
