Hologram Barbie is Mattel's newest toy

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Toy maker Mattel's latest invention is a digitally rendered interactive Barbie - called the Hello Barbie Hologram - and it's hitting stores in late fall this year. The toy will be priced at under $300, the company says.

