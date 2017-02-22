High court ruling limits international reach of patent laws
The Supreme Court has sided with California-based Life Technologies in a patent infringement case that limits the international reach of U.S. patent laws. The justices ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the company's shipment of a single part of a patented invention for assembly in another country did not violate patent laws.
