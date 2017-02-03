Hacker takes out dark web hosting service using well-known exploit
On Friday, the unnamed hacker began dumping a sizable database stolen from Freedom Hosting II onto the internet, potentially exposing its users. The hosting service, Freedom Hosting II, was known for operating thousands of sites that were accessible through the Tor browser; the "dark web" is essentially the encrypted network comprising Tor servers and browsers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|21 min
|Christian
|11,627
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|44 min
|SoE
|12,409
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|54,833
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|Sun
|Metal Phart
|2
|Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15)
|Sat
|everythinggoingwell
|5
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Sat
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Sat
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC