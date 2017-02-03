Hacker takes out dark web hosting ser...

Hacker takes out dark web hosting service using well-known exploit

On Friday, the unnamed hacker began dumping a sizable database stolen from Freedom Hosting II onto the internet, potentially exposing its users. The hosting service, Freedom Hosting II, was known for operating thousands of sites that were accessible through the Tor browser; the "dark web" is essentially the encrypted network comprising Tor servers and browsers.

