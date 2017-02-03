Hacker releases iPhone cracking code used by FBI, other iOS impacted
The Apple iPhone 5C displayed at an Apple Store in September of 2013 after the launch of the then new iPhone 5c. A hacker, who accessed code used by the FBI to gain entry into the phone of one of the San Bernardino shooters, has now released part of that code to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|18 min
|Dogen
|54,783
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|20 min
|Christian
|11,619
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|SoE
|12,403
|Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15)
|20 hr
|Metal Phart
|2
|Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15)
|Sat
|everythinggoingwell
|5
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Sat
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Sat
|jadooxtv
|3
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC