Hacker releases iPhone cracking code ...

Hacker releases iPhone cracking code used by FBI, other iOS impacted

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

The Apple iPhone 5C displayed at an Apple Store in September of 2013 after the launch of the then new iPhone 5c. A hacker, who accessed code used by the FBI to gain entry into the phone of one of the San Bernardino shooters, has now released part of that code to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 18 min Dogen 54,783
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 20 min Christian 11,619
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 hr SoE 12,403
News Are robots the future of sex tourism? (Jul '15) 20 hr Metal Phart 2
Tips to Convert iTunes M4B Audiobook to MP3 (Mar '15) Sat everythinggoingwell 5
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Sat jadooxtv 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,185 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC