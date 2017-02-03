Hacker hijacks thousands of publicly exposed printers to warn owners
Following recent research that showed many printer models are vulnerable to attacks, a hacker decided to prove the point and forced thousands of publicly exposed printers to spew out rogue messages. The messages included ASCII art depicting robots and warned that the printers had been compromised and they were part of a botnet.
