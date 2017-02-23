Google spin-off Waymo accuses Uber of self-driving car theft
Waymo, a self-driving car company founded by Google, is colliding with ride-hailing service Uber in a court battle revolving around allegations of betrayal, high-tech espionage and greed. The brewing showdown emerged late Thursday in a lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court by Waymo, a once-secretive company hatched by Google eight years ago.
