Google spin-off Waymo accuses Uber of self-driving car theft

Waymo, a self-driving car company founded by Google, is colliding with ride-hailing service Uber in a court battle revolving around allegations of betrayal, high-tech espionage and greed. The brewing showdown emerged late Thursday in a lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court by Waymo, a once-secretive company hatched by Google eight years ago.

