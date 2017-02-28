Google officially reveals its latest ...

Google officially reveals its latest robot

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

The Google-owned robotics company officially unveiled its latest robot, Handle, in a YouTube video posted Wednesday that immediately captivated the Internet. Handle, which stands 6-foot-6, looks vaguely human with a torso, arms and legs that have wheels instead of feet.

Chicago, IL

