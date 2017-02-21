Floods that saturated Louisiana also damaged its seed rice
Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says he's temporarily relaxed certification requirements to ensure farmers can buy enough seed for a chance at a good crop. Farmers will have to buy more of some lots to make up for the problem, but sellers will discount the price to make up for it, department seed programs director Lester Cannon said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|19 min
|u196533dm
|58,053
|Smoant Charon 218W TC Box Mod
|6 hr
|perty
|1
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|8 hr
|Real World
|7
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,800
|Lost Vape Esquare DNA60 TC Mod
|Tue
|perty
|1
|How to wipe iphone clean?
|Tue
|Seabag
|2
|Huawei Mate 9 with Leica Dual Camera - 64GB Unl...
|Tue
|allisonhu
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC