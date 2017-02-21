Floods that saturated Louisiana also ...

Floods that saturated Louisiana also damaged its seed rice

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says he's temporarily relaxed certification requirements to ensure farmers can buy enough seed for a chance at a good crop. Farmers will have to buy more of some lots to make up for the problem, but sellers will discount the price to make up for it, department seed programs director Lester Cannon said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 19 min u196533dm 58,053
Smoant Charon 218W TC Box Mod 6 hr perty 1
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market 8 hr Real World 7
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 9 hr VetnorsGate 12,800
Lost Vape Esquare DNA60 TC Mod Tue perty 1
How to wipe iphone clean? Tue Seabag 2
Huawei Mate 9 with Leica Dual Camera - 64GB Unl... Tue allisonhu 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. NASA
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,637 • Total comments across all topics: 279,062,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC