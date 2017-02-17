Federal Circuit Again Reverses PTAB Obviousness Determination
In what is becoming a familiar basis for reversal of PTAB decisions, the Federal Circuit yet again reversed the PTAB for its failure to adequately explain the basis for combining multiple prior art references in support of its conclusion of obviousness in Personal Web Technologies, LLC v. Apple, Inc. Specifically, the Federal Circuit found that "Board did not adequately support its findings that the prior art disclosed all elements of the challenged claims and that a relevant skilled artisan would have had a motivation to combine the prior-art references to produce the claimed [] inventions with a reasonable expectation of success," reversing the conclusion of obviousness and remanding it to the PTAB for further proceedings.
