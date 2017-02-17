Fastest computer in the Rockies tapped for range of projects
A new supercomputer at a federally funded research center in Wyoming will do important work for a wide range of Earth science research. Among upcoming projects: - Researchers at the University of Wyoming are simulating air currents around the spinning blades of wind turbines, data that could help make wind farms more efficient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|IB DaMann
|57,594
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|positronium
|12,693
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Bob of Quantum-Faith
|11,901
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|4 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|9
|Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Joshiadee
|5
|IJOY SOLO V2 PRO 200W TC Box MOD
|16 hr
|perty
|1
|IJOY ELF Sub ohm Tank (2ml TPD compliant) is La...
|22 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC