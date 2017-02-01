Facebooka s Oculus facing $500 million bill in copyright case
Facebook's virtual-reality subsidiary and two of its founders are facing a sobering reality after a jury hit them with a $500 million bill for violating the intellectual property rights of video-game maker ZeniMax Media. The verdict reached Wednesday in a Dallas federal court represents about one-fourth of the $2 billion that Facebook paid two years ago to buy Oculus, a developer of virtual-reality gear and software.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|7 min
|Subduction Zone
|54,180
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,559
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Exerah
|25
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|9 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|21 hr
|Pessimistic1
|2
|Might be a problem with onenote file
|Wed
|occurox
|3
|Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or...
|Wed
|occurox
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC