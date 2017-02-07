Exhibition charts 500 years of evolution of robots
Animatronic baby London 2016, a mechanical human baby with an electronic umbilical cord is displayed, during a press preview for the Robot exhibition held at the Science Museum in London, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The exhibition which shows 500 years of mechanical and robotic advances is open to the public form Feb. 8 through to Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|15 min
|The Northener
|55,033
|6mL SMOK TFV12 Tank With Explosion Proof In Sto...
|17 min
|Anonymous
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|nanoanomaly
|12,451
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|5 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|9 hr
|Mikko
|11,637
|How to print out android phone text messages? (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Tianhai
|8
|CoilART MAGE MECH Tricker Kit
|20 hr
|perty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC