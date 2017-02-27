Elon Musk says SpaceX will fly private citizens to the moon & beyond
Hawthorne-based SpaceX will pioneer the space-tourism market and inch closer to its goal of landing on Mars when it takes two people on a weeklong cruise around the moon and into deep space late next year, CEO Elon Musk announced Monday. Roughly scheduled for late 2018, the journey would be the commercial company's first contracted private sightseeing trip to orbit.
