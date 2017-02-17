EHOVE is out front in Maker Movement ...

EHOVE is out front in Maker Movement with Fab Lab Makerspace...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

How do we help today's students become tomorrow's designers, makers and innovators? Give teachers the ability to provide their students with the knowledge and understanding to compete globally. EHOVE Career Center is out front in this effort to enhance learning through what is known as the Maker Movement, where individuals learn and use practical skills to design, create, produce and test new or improved items, designs and styles in everything from robotics and 3D printing to woodworking and crafts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 min positronium 12,738
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 12 min Subduction Zone 57,704
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 5 hr Eagle 12 11,911
Old Gold Mines 9 hr Pessimistic1 1
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Fri Samuels Furnace Man 9
Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15) Fri Joshiadee 5
IJOY SOLO V2 PRO 200W TC Box MOD Fri perty 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,772 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC