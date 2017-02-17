EHOVE is out front in Maker Movement with Fab Lab Makerspace...
How do we help today's students become tomorrow's designers, makers and innovators? Give teachers the ability to provide their students with the knowledge and understanding to compete globally. EHOVE Career Center is out front in this effort to enhance learning through what is known as the Maker Movement, where individuals learn and use practical skills to design, create, produce and test new or improved items, designs and styles in everything from robotics and 3D printing to woodworking and crafts.
