Cyber security firm ECSC is on track to more than treble revenues over the next two years as it continues to capitalise on the growing digital threat to blue-chip firms. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/ecsc-expects-to-treble-revenue-as-top-firms-fight-cyber-threats-35483210.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35483209.ece/f5928/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-abd007fe-611c-4f0e-85b9-d9474237777d_I1.jpg Cyber security firm ECSC is on track to more than treble revenues over the next two years as it continues to capitalise on the growing digital threat to blue-chip firms.

