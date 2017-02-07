Dozens of popular iOS apps leave user...

Dozens of popular iOS apps leave user data vulnerable to attack

Read more: PC World

Dozens of iOS apps that are supposed to be encrypting their users' data don't do it properly, according to a security researcher. Will Strafach, CEO of Sudo Security Group, said he found 76 iOS apps that are vulnerable to an attack that can intercept protected data.

Chicago, IL

