David Hockney exhibition 'will change way people view the artist'
The biggest ever retrospective of the work of David Hockney will change the way people see the output of one of Britain's greatest living artists, according to its curator. The exhibition at the Tate Britain will feature more than 250 pieces of artwork to celebrate his achievement in painting, drawing, photography and video.
