Danes see Russia as a 'leader' with 'advanced capabilities'
Denmark's cybersecurity agency sees Russia as "a leader" when it comes to hacking, saying that the country has for "a long time invested intensively in its cyber capabilities." The Danish position is similar to that reached by others in the Nordic region where national security agencies recently have pointed fingers at Russia for illicit online activities.
