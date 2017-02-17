CUBAN: Don't go to school for finance - liberal arts is the...

CUBAN: Don't go to school for finance...

Read more: SFGate

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban offered a perhaps bleak prediction on the future of jobs in an interview Friday with Bloomberg's Cory Johnson at the NBA All-Star Technology Summit in New Orleans. Discussing the swiftly evolving nature of jobs due to automation , he noted that across a broad array of industries, robots will replace human workers.

