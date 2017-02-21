Cloudflare bug exposed passwords, other sensitive data from websites
For months, a bug in Cloudflare's content optimization systems exposed sensitive information sent by users to websites that use the company's content delivery network. The data included passwords, session cookies, authentication tokens and even private messages.
