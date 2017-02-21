Cisco Unveils New Firewall Lineup

Cisco Unveils New Firewall Lineup

Networking giant Cisco has introduced a new line of firewalls designed for businesses that perform high volumes of sensitive transactions, such as those in banking and retail. The Firepower 2100 Series Next-Generation Firewall also promises up to 200 percent improvement in throughput to eliminate bottlenecks from the Internet edge to the data center, thanks to a new architecture and other improvements.

