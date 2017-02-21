Cisco Unveils New Firewall Lineup
Networking giant Cisco has introduced a new line of firewalls designed for businesses that perform high volumes of sensitive transactions, such as those in banking and retail. The Firepower 2100 Series Next-Generation Firewall also promises up to 200 percent improvement in throughput to eliminate bottlenecks from the Internet edge to the data center, thanks to a new architecture and other improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|15 min
|SoE
|12,952
|Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc...
|16 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|12
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|56 min
|Subduction Zone
|58,604
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|emerald
|709
|Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th...
|Fri
|About time
|126
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|Fri
|Win Big
|10
|LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af...
|Fri
|Pessimistic1
|7
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC