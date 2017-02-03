Cisco patches critical flaw in Prime Home device management server
Cisco Systems has fixed a critical vulnerability that could allow hackers to take over servers used by telecommunications providers to remotely manage customer equipment such as routers. The vulnerability affects Cisco Prime Home, an automated configuration server that communicates with subscriber devices using the TR-069 protocol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Joe Momma
|54,316
|Real Estate Agents: Single-Family Homes a Hot R... (Jun '12)
|6 hr
|Hema Refai
|255
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|6 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,571
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|7 hr
|SoE
|5
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|7 hr
|SoE
|12,386
|Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Nobladogna
|25
|Linux Sucks (May '14)
|10 hr
|crisps
|5
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC