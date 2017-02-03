A Russian technology executive has sued BuzzFeed and its editor Ben Smith for publishing the unverified Trump dossier, calling it "perhaps one of the most reckless and irresponsible moments in modern 'journalism.' " Within hours of the lawsuit's filing, BuzzFeed blacked out the name of Aleksej Gubarev in the dossier on its site and apologized.

