Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,000 years old
In a Mexican cave system so beautiful and hot that it is called both Fairyland and hell, scientists have discovered life trapped in crystals that could be 50,000 years old. The bizarre and ancient microbes were found dormant in caves in Naica, Mexico, and were able to exist by living on minerals such as iron and manganese, said Penelope Boston, head of NASA's Astrobiology Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|Dogen
|57,690
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|32 min
|SoE
|12,734
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|3 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,911
|Old Gold Mines
|6 hr
|Pessimistic1
|1
|Statue of city inventor may be moved
|Fri
|Samuels Furnace Man
|9
|Remove DRM and Convert Audible AA Audiobooks to... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Joshiadee
|5
|IJOY SOLO V2 PRO 200W TC Box MOD
|Fri
|perty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC