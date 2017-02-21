Barclays customers left unable to use...

Barclays customers left unable to use cards after 'technical difficulties'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

The problem was not down to a cyber attack but because of issues with the bank's own systems, the company announced on Twitter. We're still experiencing issues affecting Barclays Debit Card and ATM transactions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 14 min Aura Mytha 58,584
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 37 min Truth 2
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr VetnorsGate 12,942
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 12 hr emerald 709
News Is President Elect Donald Trump Connected To Th... Fri About time 126
News Statue of city inventor may be moved Fri Win Big 10
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... Fri Pessimistic1 7
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC