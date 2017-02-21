Australia's highest-paid public servant quits $4.3M job
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Australia's highest-paid public servant quits $4.3M job. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
Australia's highest-paid public servant announced his resignation on Thursday, two weeks after a revelation that he made 5.6 million Australian last year sparked a public furor. Australia Post managing director Ahmed Fahour said he was quitting the national mail service on the same day the government-owned corporation posted a profit of AU$131 million for the six months through December.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
|
#1 8 hrs ago
NO government offical is worth more than $500,000 US a year!
No HUMAN is worth $1,000,000 US a year
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|7 min
|replaytime
|58,134
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|2 hr
|0smius
|12,858
|Serial Burglar Accused of Break-In While Out On...
|3 hr
|lol
|1
|IJOY Solo Elf 80W TC Starter kit
|10 hr
|perty
|1
|How to wipe iphone clean?
|12 hr
|Bamboo
|3
|Smoant Charon 218W TC Box Mod
|Wed
|perty
|1
|White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market
|Tue
|Real World
|7
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC