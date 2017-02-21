Australia's highest-paid public serva...

Australia's highest-paid public servant quits $4.3M job

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 14 hrs ago, titled Australia's highest-paid public servant quits $4.3M job. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:

Australia's highest-paid public servant announced his resignation on Thursday, two weeks after a revelation that he made 5.6 million Australian last year sparked a public furor. Australia Post managing director Ahmed Fahour said he was quitting the national mail service on the same day the government-owned corporation posted a profit of AU$131 million for the six months through December.

Stop The Rich

Jackson, TN

#1
NO government offical is worth more than $500,000 US a year!

No HUMAN is worth $1,000,000 US a year
Chicago, IL

