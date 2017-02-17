Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-driving cars
There are 2 comments on the Stars and Stripes story from 17 hrs ago, titled Atlanta, other cities eye test tracks for self-driving cars. In it, Stars and Stripes reports that:
Self-driving vehicles could begin tooling down a bustling Atlanta street full of cars, buses, bicyclists and college students, as the city vies with other communities nationwide to test the emerging technology. Atlanta would become one of the largest urban areas for testing self-driving vehicles if plans come together for a demonstration as early as September.
#2
yeah, Atlanta will put them in if somebody else pays for them....just like the Feds did when Atlanta needed a 'trolley' to bring visitors from town to the MLK center....$94,000,000.00 and about 12 people a day ride it....anything connected to the MLK Center is fast tracked onto the backs of taxpayers in a hurry.
#3
Sounds like another Chinese hoax like global warming!
